Videodrome

“Why would anybody watch a scum show like Videodrome?” The Trylon is getting film fans in the right spooky October mindset with their series, Long Live the New Flesh: The Body Horror of David Cronenberg and they’ve kicked things off with the cult classic Videodrome (1984). In a role that’s not much of a stretch, James Woods plays a sleazy TV producer exposed to an underground signal that further warps his mind and body with perverted and disturbing hallucinations. It’s classic Cronenberg, it’s fantastic, and it also has a great performance by Debbie Harry. Monday-Tuesday, 7 & 9 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org