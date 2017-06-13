Vanessa Silberman + The Toxenes + Steel City Jug Slammers

Badass Vanessa Silberman is our favorite kind of rock star: Critics and fans continually praise her big time chops, but instead of sitting around in the studio, Silberman’s DIY work ethic still has her constantly hustling with new music. Plus, maybe more importantly, she likes to frequent MPLS + STPL with killer shows like tonight’s set with Dave Bonson, Jimmy Dias, and Ariel Dornbush and openers The Toxenes and Steel City Jug Slammers. 9:30 PM. —Tracy Oxford

Palmer’s, 500 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; palmersbar.net