Vampire’s Ball: A Retrospective Costume Party & Goth History 101 Lecture

Warm your cold, blackened, bloody hearts at the Dark Energy dance night in the First Ave Mainroom for their 80s goth party Vampire’s Ball and dress the part, too. Along with locals the Nightstalker and Angelica Ottavia, Necronancer, and Stainless Steel Providers, there’s multimedia installations by Trash Film Debauchery + Time Squid and sets by “New York Remix King” Justin Strauss and Andi Harriman of Synthicide in NYC. Plus, Harriman will be doing a Goth History lecture before the ball. (Scene history lectures before crazy parties is maybe the most MPLS + STPL thing we could think of happening right now, we love it.) Saturday, 8 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Tina Nguyen

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com