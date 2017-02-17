Valure Finale: Featuring Ghostbridge Theatre

To close out the all-women inaugural 2017 show at Gamut gallery, the gallery will be hosting one last party that also includes a one-night-only performance of Mannequin’s Daughter by Ghostbridge Theatre. Writing by Jeff Nichols, the original play and its intentionally bizarre production follows a character who claims her eating disorder leads her to devour the inorganic items of our modern consumerist culture. The story’s themes of blind consumption, addiction, and body highlight the similar topics in Valure‘s charged artwork on display. Friday, 7:30 PM opening, 8:30 PM performance. $10. —Hitara

Gamut Gallery, 1006 Marquette Ave S, MPLS; gamutgallerympls.com