Utepils Brewing Keg Release Event

Posted on February 9, 2017 at 10:07 am
utepils

Get a taste of three of the beers from the new hot Twincy Brewery Utepils (pr. Ew-teh-pills). While the brewery’s gigantic North MPLS brewing and tap room space has only been open a week (they’re got a grand opening party Feb 18th), they’re be debuting their handiwork at Gastof’s in Northeast with a party tonight for happy hour and happy hour prices all weekend. Thursday, 5 PM. Free.Art Humes

Gasthof zur Gemutlichkeit, 2300 University Ave NE, MPLS; gasthofzg.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.