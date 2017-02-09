Utepils Brewing Keg Release Event

Get a taste of three of the beers from the new hot Twincy Brewery Utepils (pr. Ew-teh-pills). While the brewery’s gigantic North MPLS brewing and tap room space has only been open a week (they’re got a grand opening party Feb 18th), they’re be debuting their handiwork at Gastof’s in Northeast with a party tonight for happy hour and happy hour prices all weekend. Thursday, 5 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Gasthof zur Gemutlichkeit, 2300 University Ave NE, MPLS; gasthofzg.com