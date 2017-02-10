Untitled 13 + Side Effects May Include

Get a glimpse at the current strong state of art at SooVAC with two new shows, the Visual Art Center’s annual juried exhibition, Untitled 13, and Side Effects May Include from photographer Chelsea Reeck. The group show includes artists in different stages of their career and their works within multiple mediums that have been selected by this year’s big deal judges, Dean Otto (for many years of the Walker and now Curator of Film at the Speed Art Museum) and Astria Suparak (curator extraordinaire at major art venues and very cool non-art spaces). At the same time, see Reeck’s photographic documentary of her personal experience going through the physical and emotional trauma of chemotherapy for stage III Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Saturday, 6-9 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave S #101, MPLS; soovac.org