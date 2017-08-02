Unforgiven 25th Anniversary 4K Restoration Screening
Posted on August 2, 2017 at 9:08 am
Long before Clint Eastwood lost all his mojo talking to an empty chair at the RNC, he was reminding everyone what charismatic Western grit looked like witg his transitory acting/directing comeback film The Unforgiven. For the modern Western classic’s 25th anniversary, the Lagoon hosts one of the ultra-HD 4K one-off screenings tonight. Grab tickets ahead of time. 7 PM. $15. —Curt Stanski
Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com