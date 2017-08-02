Unforgiven 25th Anniversary 4K Restoration Screening

Posted on August 2, 2017 at 9:08 am
unforgiven

Long before Clint Eastwood lost all his mojo talking to an empty chair at the RNC, he was reminding everyone what charismatic Western grit looked like witg his transitory acting/directing comeback film The Unforgiven. For the modern Western classic’s 25th anniversary, the Lagoon hosts one of the ultra-HD 4K one-off screenings tonight. Grab tickets ahead of time. 7 PM. $15.Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com

