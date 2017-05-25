Ultra Fem: Women of Nations Benefit

Posted on May 25, 2017 at 5:05 am
ultra fem

Bumping show, great cause. Tonight at honey Minnie Bluntz (who you know as one half of the excellent party animal duo Minnie/Bluntz), dark digital retro-wave musician and Secrets fav Devata Daun, and indie rock trio of gay trans people 4th Curtis team up on a bill to help raise funds for the Women of Nations Eagles Nest Shelter, a culturally-specific emergency services and shelter for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. 9:30 PM. $8.Tracy Oxford

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com

