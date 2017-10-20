Ukefest 2017

It’s a big show featuring everyone’s favorite lil’ instrument! Local musicians from all walks of music—Katy Vernon, Marlowe Teichman, Dave Randall, Lady Date, to name just a few—pick up their ukuleles for fun sets at The Hook, all to benefit Arc GTG and the Minnesota Music Coalition. Plus, if you yourself are a four-string player, bring your own uke to the open mic stage that will feature the Minneapolis Ukulele Army (who should definitely get t-shirts if they don’t have them!). Saturday, 6:30 PM. $12 advance, $15 door. —Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com