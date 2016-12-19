Ugly Sweater/Holiday Sing-along Party

Posted on December 19, 2016 at 5:00 am
ugly sweater

You’ve undoubtedly invested in a top-notch ugly sweater, so why not trot it out more than once a year? Even better, why not suit up for a cocktail room party and group sing-a-long of holiday songs hosted by Max from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Flip Phone? It will be way more fun than your company’s holiday party. 7-11 PM. Free.Dallas Marshall

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com

