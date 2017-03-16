TYTE JEFF + Pleasure Horse + Ryan Traster Band + Teenage Strangler

Posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:01 am
tyte jeff

A bunch of dudes will be bringing their homegrown rock ‘n’ roll varietals to the stage at the T-Rock tonight, lead by Jeff Allen (formerly of the beloved Plastic Constellations) and his new band TYTE JEFF. Along with his Tyte-ness—a name he supposedly got from Doomtree’s Lazerbeak, classic MPLS—you’ll be treated to the throwback country of Pleasure Horse, the rockin’ Americana of The Ryan Traster Band (who will be the upcoming Bands That Brew at Dayblock Brewing, btw), and jangly garage from the wonderfully named Teenage Strangler8 PM. $10.Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.