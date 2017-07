Twin Spirits Distillery Mid-Summer Menu Release Party

The menu release parties at Twin Spirits are parties, yes—DJ Ms. Lakesha provides the background sounds and there’s delicious and economical $5 punch until it runs out—but it’s also your chance to get close to your dream of professional cocktail taster with the new roster of drinks. 5 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave NE, MPLS; twinspirits.us