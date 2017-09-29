Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017

Check out the best that the Twincy zine scene has to offer when a great collection of self-publishers set up shop at the MCBA for Zine Fest. In addition to attendees getting to peruse the wares of 70-some cartoonists, illustrators, writers, and other print DIYers, this year’s fest also includes some workshops like “A Brief History of Comics” and mobile letter press printing. Plus this year there’s going to be a kickoff reading on Friday night to get the excitement building for Saturday’s fest. Saturday, 11 AM-5 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave, MPLS; mnbookarts.org