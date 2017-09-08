Twin Cities Veg Fest 2017

The Twin Cities Veg Fest, “A Celebration of Compassionate Living”, continues to evolve and expand, and this Saturday the food festival moves to Como Regional Park with their dozens and dozens of exhibitors, vendors, lots of food, cooking demos like decadent desserts(!), and speakers on the topic of all things vegetarian and vegan. The presenters will teach attendees—even the omnivores—how to eat healthy, detail where your food comes from (if you don’t already know), and why going veg benefits the greater good. Bonus: There’s even a shuttle that will route from Rosedale Center! Saturday, 11 AM-5 PM. Free to attend. —Art Humes

Como Regional Park, 1199 Midway Parkway, STPL; stpaul.gov//como-regional-park