Twin Cities Tap Festival Fundraiser: Tap On Tap

Posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:41 am
tap fest

Twincy has it all! Even a tap dance festival. Help the folks behind the Twin Cities Tap Festival raise funds tonight at Surly’s Sheid Hall Banquet room with food, beers, entertainment from the Hula Peppers, and a bunch of raffle prizes like theater and music tickets, new tap shoes, and more. And, of course, if you are yourself a tap dancer, bring in your shoes for the Cutting Contest. Advance ticket sales have ended, but you can still stomp clack your way in with a ticket at the door. 6-9 PM. $25.Jessika Langley

Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave SE, MPLS; surlybrewing.com

