Twin Cities Psychotronic May Screening #1

Posted on May 1, 2017 at 5:00 am
psychotronic may

It’s going to be a raucous night at Grumpy’s Downtown when the Twin Cities Psychotronic Society sets up for their May screening of one—maybe more!?—of their signature secret surprise goofball films that will shock, titillate, and encourage responses from the audience. The good news is that it’s potentially dino-themed and Minnesnowta beers are half off all night. 9 PM. Free.Curt Stanski

Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave S, MPLS; grumpys-bar.com/downtown

