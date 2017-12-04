Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society’s Choice Movie At Grumpy’s

Tonight’s screening at Grumpy’s from the B-movie madmen at Twin Cities Psychotrons is less of a mystery than a toss up, less of a try and figure it out teaser than a hey what do we feel like showing. Either way, the schlocky film they show tonight will be nothing you’ve seen before, something you’ll want to see (just look at that dang photo), and something will trot out for your insane movie cred in the future. 9 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave S, MPLS; grumpys-bar.com/downtown