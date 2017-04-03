Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society April Screening

If you’re feeling bad for missing last week’s debut of the Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society with their gore-fest double feature, we understand. You can make up for it tonight at Grumpy’s with a surprise screening of their highly selective cult/weirdo/trash film. They’re taking over the side room for the show to keep the craziness contained and all Minnesota beers are half off starting at 10 PM. 9 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave S, MPLS; grumpys-bar.com/downtown