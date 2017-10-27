Twin Cities Horror Festival: Harold

There’s no better glimpse of the annual Twin Cities Horror Festival of spooky staged productions than seeing Harold at the witching hour of 1 AM on Friday night. The horrific comedy about a retaliatory scarecrow by the acclaimed Four Humors, which is the show that actually started the entire TCHF, rates a 5 out of 5 on the fest scale for violence and 4 for language, but also won Critic’s Pick Award at the 2010 Cincinnati Fringe Festival. Btw, if the late night showing doesn’t work, you’ve got four other chances, not to mention all the other great shows happening over the next week and a half. We recommend fans and fiends get the Four Horsemen Pass, seeing Sadie Mae, 1969 (about a follower of Charles Manson) and Skin, by Oda Mae Duchess Davis (a “blood-soaked nightmare” that digs into racism and beauty!). October 26th-November 5th. Various showtimes. —Hitara

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org