Twin Cities Film Fest Kickoff Party

Speaking of film fests, the annual Twin Cities Film Festival—aka your best chance to hang out with Minnesota-born actress/ director Lea Thompson!—doesn’t start its screenings at Showplace Icon until October 18th, but they just announced their lineup today and are hosting a kickoff preview event tonight at Insight Brewing. They’ll hype you up with with trailers for the upcoming films and, along with the previews, you can now buy passes and a dollar from each beer (Sunken City and Troll Way and even Crazy Aunt, so good) helps go to support the film fest. 6:30 PM. Free to attend, beer extra. —Anne Spicolli-Koch

Insight Brewing, 2821 E Hennepin Ave, MPLS; insightbrewing.com