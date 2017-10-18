Twin Cities Film Fest Kickoff

We often joke about who should get celebratory murals around MPLS + STPL, but in all seriousness we’re ready for an artsy building-sized painting of Minnesota-born Lea Thompson. Last year the actress was one of the highlights of the Twin Cities Film Festival and this year she kicks things off with an appearance for the premiere of her directorial debut, Year of Amazing Men. The picture features her daughters in lead roles and they’ll also be joining Thompson at the festival kickoff party at Showplace Icon Theaters at West End. And while that would be enough, the TCFF also has a screening of Breathe, another directorial debut, this one for none other than the amazing Andy Serkis, and The Florida Project, a story of a young girl and her mother living in the shadow of Disney World. The festival runs for the next two weeks; you can check out their schedule, and we’ll have other recs for films coming up. 5:30 PM, 8:15 PM. $20 each. —Curt Stanski

Showplace Icon Theaters, 1625 West End Blvd, SLP; showplaceicon.com