Twin Cities Fetish Week

Have you been going to Twin Cities Fetish Week events all week? No? Come on, live a little! The fetish fun ramps up this weekend with Kinky Friday at the Gay 90’s, Bondage A GoGo at Ground Zero and The MPLS Rubber Ball at Concord Exchange on Saturday, and more. And it’s not just leather and latex parties, there’s also a rope workshops at Bondesque on Sunday and a full on Knights of Leather tournament. Bring a friend, meet some new friends, try out some new things.