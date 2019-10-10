MPLS + STPL: No One Parties Harder Than Our Lit Scene!™ Or mingles harder, for that matter. The largest and most important literary gathering in The North, The Twin Cities Book Festival brought to you by Rain Taxi returns this Friday night and Saturday to the Fine Arts Building at the State Fair. The fantastic free fest brings in world renowned authors and prominent regional writers, and they all hang out to connect over great books and conversations. Plus there’s a massive book fair, mingling events for book lovers and writers, what’s sure to be a fun opening night party at Lake Monster Brewing and more. SotC Rec: We’re especially excited to hear scribes Martin Keller, Greg Helgeson, and Bob Mehr discuss their books chronicling the rise and continued rise of the Minnesota music scene with The Current’s Mary Lucia on Saturday. Friday, October 11th, 7 PM. Saturday, October 12th, 10 AM-5 PM. Free, opening party $15 advance, $20 door. —Tracy Oxford

Minnesota State Fair Grounds, 1265 Snelling Ave N, STPL; mnstatefair.org