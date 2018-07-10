“Here in New York you don’t need excuses to dress like a girl.” The effortless hipster cool of TV Girl’s sound mixes a sunny produced pop, throwback to ’60s French yé-yé, with more relaxed late night beats and samples, making them indie darlings since their first full-length in 2014. Since then, the “Pretty Boys” in TV Girl have only refined their blend and makes their show with the similarly sensational Infinity Crush and Cheap Fantasty a must-see for any fans of bands like Night Moves and Tennis. Wednesday, July 11th, 7:30 PM. $12. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com