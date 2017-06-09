Turman & CHUX Garage Art Sale

Plan on including Steel Toe Brewing in your Saturday morning garage sale shopping. The brewery’s tap room will open early for local notable artists Adam Turman and Chux who will be using the SLP spot as their own garage sale venue for their posters, prints, shirts, pint glasses, and more, and Chux will be doing on-the-spot t-shirt printing, too. Steel Toe (which often gets the most mentions for favorite local beers) will start serving beer at 10 AM, but before that Totally Baked Donuts and City Girl Coffee will also be set up and The Turman Girls will have cookies and lemonade. Saturday, 8 AM-2 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Steel Toe Brewing, 4848 35th St W, Saint Louis Park; steeltoebrewing.com