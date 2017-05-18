Tunde Adebimpe: A Warm Weather Ghost

It is outrageous—outrageous!—that there are still tickets left for TV On The Radio’s front man Tunde Adebimpe‘s weekend-long world premiere of A Warm Weather Ghost, a brand new musical/visual presented and commissioned by the Walker Art Center, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series, and 89.3 The Current. In addition to the sheer excellence of Adebimpe’s music—expanding beyond TOTR’s already amazing sound, he’s crafted a piece that includes a crew of guest musicians and vocalists—A Warm Weather Ghost also produces a bewildering “fever-dream” story about a hero that’s also told through projected animations, drawings, and stylized imagery. For crying out loud, just watch the trailer! If you go tonight, you can also meet Tunde and his ensemble at the post-show party, and Jade will be host a Q&A about the project. We as an Arts & Culture outpost owe it to ourselves to fill up every night of this show. Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 8 PM. $30. —Taylor Carik

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org