June has turned into live podcast recording month at The Parkway. Along with The End of the World and The Flop House podcasts taking the stage, local music man Lazerbeak will also do his first live installment of his highly entertaining Tuesdays with Lazerbeak show. And if the Doomtree beatmaker’s recent album release in the beautifully refurbished theater was any indication, the podcast session will be as much a who’s who of the music scene and bumpin’ concert than seated interview event. Tuesday, June 11th, 7 PM. $10 advance, $14 door. —Hank Stacks

