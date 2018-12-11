If a guy who watches you all year and then ritually breaks into your house (and makes out with your mom while he does it) sounds darker than Santa’s soot-covered boots, we’ve got a movie screening for you. The schlock-lovers at Maniac Video team up with the Alamo to present a seasonal showing of Satan Claus is Coming to Town (not a typo), an Xmas-themed video mixtape featuring blood, ornaments, and a shotgun-wielding Mrs. Claus. Plus they’ll have egg nog! Tuesday, December 11th, 9 PM. $1. —Curt Stanski

Alamo Drafthouse, 9060 Hudson Road, Woodbury; drafthouse.com