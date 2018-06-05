As a way to say thanks for helping raise half million dollars off of their Stranger Things sweatshirts, the Science Museum of Minnesota throws a bash at BlackStack brewing that also doubles as the launch for the new Thunder Lizard IPA. You can bring home the beer in one of 100 limited edition Thunder Lizard crowlers (before it goes to select stores), check out the new mobile science party van that the Science Museum bought with their new windfall, hear tunes from Badinovs (who had their track “Blackout” featured in the show, too), do some science of course, and more. Tuesday, June 5th, 5 PM. Free. —Betty M.J. Stacks

BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave N, STPL; blackstackbrewing.com