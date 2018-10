Nothing our Regular Readers don’t know, but a topic that’s still fascinating nonetheless, especially from a retired pastor. Hear Jan Linn discuss the rise of Evangelical Christians as a political force—and the corresponding decline of civic and civil political discourse—in American politics from a viewpoint that’s been involved in the ministry. Tuesday, October 2nd, 7 PM, Free. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com