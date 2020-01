Drag queens continue their work serving looks and saving this great nation, this time through a stacked party with over 20 performers at Muse that doubles as a voter registration drive in support of other drag queen-led get-out-the-vote activities. Tuesday, January 28th, 8PM–11pm. $50 GA, $105 GA + meet and greet. —Hitara

MUSE EVENT CENTER, 107 3RD AVE N, MINNEAPOLIS