(Movie trailer voice) In a world . . . dominated by IPAs and infusions . . . one brewery goes in a different direction . . . LAGERS and PILS. Try out the long-developing Pravy Pilsener—a true Czech style Pilsener—and the Vienna Lager, both dropping on Northbound’s $2.50 Tuesday. Added bonus: $3 brats boiled in pils. Tuesday, June 18th, 3 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub, 2716 E 38th St, MPLS; northboundbrewpub.com