Sometimes art jumps out, captures and captivates you, and that’s exactly what Debbie Kupinsky’s mounted ceramic installations do. Each individual element is itself impressive, but taken together they create an uncanny sense of space that multiplies when there’s an entire show. That same impressiveness applies to artist Craig Clifford’s wonderfully detailed ceramic work; their joint show will be a delight to see and their artist talk will be a can’t-miss for contemporary art fans. Tuesday, March 10th, 7 PM. Free. —Drew Cobb

Artistry, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington