If you had your fill of sweat-soaked outside shows over the weekend, head indoors to the 7th St Entry at First Avenue on Tuesday to catch the chill pop sounds of Maps & Atlases. The Chicago trio returns once again with their maximalist creativity, great hooks, and dance-y beats, and fans of Frightened Rabbit, Foals, Portugal.The Man, We Were Promised Jetpacks, etc., will definitely want to check them out in the cool confines of the Entry. MPLS’s own quirky rockers Yana opens. Tuesday, 7 PM. $15. —Paul Cajun

