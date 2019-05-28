Lawless’s Tuesday pizza night series is approaching its final chapter, and its next-to-last guest bartender is Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s senior food editor Stephanie March who, in addition to offering astute takes on food trends and new restaurants, has an eye for finding satisfying bevvies and a beautiful wit with which she shares them. Visit the cocktail room from 5-10 for $5 tap cocktails and shots served with a complementary slice of Mucci’s and chat with Steph while she stirs up some curiosities. Lawless is currently running its Camp Lawless menu, so prepare for garnishes that run from sunflower seeds to bacon chocolate—plus three signature cocktails prepared by Nick Kosevish in honor of Steph (the trio includes something called ‘Lunch Box’ that we’re pretty excited for). TUES May 28, 5-10 PM. 21+ —Isabelle Wattenberg

Lawless Distillery, 2619 28th Ave S, MPLS; lawlessdistillingcompany.com