The scrappy little local radio station has been doing their diverse and exciting programming for 40 years(!) now, and to celebrate the station will be doing special shows from Walker Community Church all day Tuesday and then of course partying with live music in the evening. Swing into the Hook & Ladder to congratulate the hosts of your favorite shows—Cruise Control! Radio Pocho! Freewheelin’! LatinoAltROCK! House Party! Crap from the Past! Bop Street! And of course the legendary Root of All Evil!—but that’s not all. Along with music from theyself, Trash Street, The Prizefighters, and more, the party is also the debut of the KFAIBock collab beer from Clockwerks Brewing. 7 PM. Free, donations accepted. —Taylor Carik
The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com
