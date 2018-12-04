A frequent touring companion for Ani DiFranco, singer-songwriter-character Hamell aka Hamell on Trial performs his uptempo music with a highly personal and highly entertaining spoken-word style fit perfectly on DiFranco’ s record label, too. Hamell’s lyrics dynamically move from important discussions like “If you ain’t got nothing, they can’t take nothing away from you” to “Dad, what’s the kinkiest thing you’ve ever done”, so we can’t wait to hear his take on the holidays at his Hook & Ladder show. Tuesday, December 4th, 7:30 PM. $10.Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com

Related Posts

  • Tues // Eighth Grade

    This newsletter is as much to keep you in the loop as get you at…

  • Tues // Janelle Monae

    When Janelle Monae played the Skyway Theater, none other than Prince sectioned off a bunch…

  • Tues // MC50

    If it were just madman Wayne Kramer and a bunch of session players, the MC50…