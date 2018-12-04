A frequent touring companion for Ani DiFranco, singer-songwriter-character Hamell aka Hamell on Trial performs his uptempo music with a highly personal and highly entertaining spoken-word style fit perfectly on DiFranco’ s record label, too. Hamell’s lyrics dynamically move from important discussions like “If you ain’t got nothing, they can’t take nothing away from you” to “Dad, what’s the kinkiest thing you’ve ever done”, so we can’t wait to hear his take on the holidays at his Hook & Ladder show. Tuesday, December 4th, 7:30 PM. $10. —Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com