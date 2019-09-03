New York City vocalist, cellist and guitarist Eleanor Dubinsky captures the inspiring music the entire world has to offer and celebrates it through her multi-lingual performances that are as much personal as global. Her stop with her six-piece ensemble at the Parkway theater—a perfect place to see this show, outside of her other appearances at the likes of Lincoln Center’s Boro Linc: La Casita festival, the 4+4 Days in Motion festival in Prague, the Philadelphia International Festival for the Arts, the Puerto Morelos Music Festival (Mexico), and more—will be a treat for music fans of many different genres. Tuesday, September 3, 7 PM. $15 door. —Tracy Oxford

The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com

