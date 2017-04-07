Trylon Poster Sale

Grab some new visuals for your home or office or makeshift garage cinema or whatever at the Trylon‘s poster sale. Get there right at 1 PM to see the best stuff before the cinephiles snatch ’em up or wait until 4 PM when the remaining $10-$25 posters go on half priced clearance. Any and all your purchases also go to helping the Trylon microcinema get closer to their expansion campaign to become a slightly bigger microcinema. Saturday, 1 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org