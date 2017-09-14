Trylon Cinema Fundraiser and Open House

As we’ve been excitedly mentioning, the Trylon microcinema is reopening without the micro-part of its name: The single-screen theater’s remodel basically doubles their number of seats, gives them more accessibility and lobby room, and adds a sweet marquee over its 33rd St S entrance. At their open house tonight, check out the fresh digs and new lenses, spare some change to help cover some of their construction costs, and have a seat for a short film screening at 7:30 and 9 PM. 6 PM. Free, donation suggested. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org