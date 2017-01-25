Trout on Tap x Able Seedhouse + Brewery

Along with giving us the gift of new and delicious beers, the booming Twincy tap room scene has also given us exactly what our arts and culture scene needed—small spaces for fun, free events. Just look at today lineup. For one, there’s the return of Trout on Tap, a celebration of fly fishing with a fly tying and talk at the Able Seedhouse tap room in Northeast. It’s a great event for even the earliest fishing enthusiast, plus there’s a bunch of giveaways and gear on hand. 6 PM. Free. —Taylin Cooper

Able Seed House & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St NE, MPLS; ablebeer.com