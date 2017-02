Trivia Mafia Movie Trivia: Groundhog Day

It’s Groundhog Day! Should probably watch the Andie McDowell classic film of the same name. And if you think you know your film, groundhog, repetition, and Andie McDowell trivia, go win some prizes from Trivia Mafia at the scenic Como Dockside before the screening. 6:15 Trivia, 6:45 film. Free. —Curt Stanski

Como Dockside, 1360 Lexington Pkwy N, STPL; comodockside.com