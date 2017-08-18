Triple Feature: Queerdos of Quomedy

This show already got a chuckle out of us with “Quomedy”, and more laughs are all but guaranteed with their trio of queerdos. Headliner Lisa Peters from Chicago has a bunch of comedy club miles logged in the midwest—including opening spots for Tim Meadows and T.J. Miller—and she’ll be joined by MPLS + STPL’s own “LGBT Redneck” and songstress Amanda Costner and accidental comedian Xander Bilyk. Friday-Saturday, 8 PM. $12, $7 students. —Peter Armenian

Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 Washington Ave S, MPLS; comedycornerunderground.com