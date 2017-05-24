Traveling Patio Picture Show: THE WIZARD

It’s back! The patio party presented by Indeed Brewing Company, Trash Film Debauchery, and the Trylon microcinema will spend the summer serving up tasty beers and classic ’80s and ’90s nostalgia flicks on some of the most fun patios in Twincy. Tonight’s kickoff matches the Fred Savage and Jenny Lewis (yes, that Jenny Lewis) vintage video game kid runaway masterpiece The Wizard with the great patio at adult arcade Up-Down in Uptown—it’s a pairing that’s been right in front of our eyes this entire time, it just took the TPPS for us to realize it. We recommend getting there early, the patio isn’t that big and we can see it getting packed ASAP. 8:30 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; updownmpls.com