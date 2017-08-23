Traveling Patio Picture Show: Masters of the Universe

Several of this year’s Traveling Patio Picture Shows—a group effort between Indeed Brewing, Trash Film Debauchery, and the Trylon—have been rescheduled because of rain, but tonight the weather looks to be as beautifyl as a Dolph Lungren’s sculpted, half-naked, glistening body in its prime. Feast your eyes! The Golan Globus (Rest in Power) live action portrayal of Masters of the Universe is the pinnacle of “disaster-piece”, from the shoddy sets to sub-par costumes to confusing special effects (omg the hover boards) to astonishingly bad script choices (too many to name). It’s perfect fare for Mackenzie’s tiny patio and several Indeed beers. 8:30 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

MacKenzie, 918 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; mackenziepub.com