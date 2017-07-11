Traveling Patio Picture Show: Gleaming the Cube

Posted on July 11, 2017 at 10:10 am
gleaming the cub

UPDATE: POSTPONED! “When getting even means risking it all . . . ” It’s going to be a hopefully rain-free evening—unlike the previously scheduled night for the Traveling Patio Picture Show—and tonight the combo of Indeed Brewing CompanyTrash Film Debauchery, and the Trylon microcinema will be hosting a makeup for their motion picture party with great beer (the super delcious Peach Bum has been our go-to this summer) and Christian Slater-Tony Hawk 1989 hacker-skateboarding classic Gleaming the Cube8:30 PM. Free.Hank Stacks

Indeed Brewing Company

