Traveling Patio Picture Show: Breakin 2 Electric Boogaloo

Will this rare day of summer rain postpone tonight’s Traveling Patio Picture Show screening of Breakin 2: Electric Boogaloo like last month’s installment? We sure hope not! The joint effort from some of our favs around town—Trash Film Debauchery, the Trylon, and Indeed Brewing—especially since the Golan Globus 80s dance sequel disasterpiece is one of the most beloved cult classics ever (very cheaply) committed to celluloid. We also hope you dress in the period and show off your moves on the patio after a few pints of Day Tripper. Stay tuned on the socials for updates. 8:30 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave N, MPLS; clubjager.com