Trash Film Year One

There’s a few local historical regrets that we have, things like never getting to hang out at Goofy’s or Rifle Sport, not taking more Uptown Bar pint glasses, not buying an old crappy building that would eventually be turned into expensive condos. Also high up on that list: missing the early years of Trash Film Debauchery‘s screenings, when it was still the real crazy stuff. Luckily, since it’s hard to remember a movie’s experience fourteen years on, TFD will be revisiting those first early screenings, including tonight’s Japanese zombie musical. Just look at that insane shot from it! 7 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org