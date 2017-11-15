Trash Film Debauchery: Uninvited

“A poisonous cat. Now how is that possible?” “You’ll never look at a cat the same way again.” Are you sold already? Trash Film Debauchery continues to dig back into selections from its early days, and they’ve re-upping another absolutely insane B-movie disasterpiece that every fan of bad film should see. Uninvited‘s unassuming title belies its movie magic—a killer mutant cat, lots of poorly done gore, a semi-coherent plot involving the Cayman islands, scientists, and so much more. Set your expectations extra high and grab your tickets ahead of time. 7 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org