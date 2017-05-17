Trash Film Debauchery: She’s Too Young + All-Star Video: Bloody Mary Killer aka Undefeatable

This is a sort of bittersweet recommendation, since it’s the last of the All-Star Video screenings at the Trylon. The end of their run is the bitter part, the sweetness comes at the hands of cheesy martial arts babe Cynthia Rothrock and at the hair of hunky martial artist Don Niam in the hilarious must-see Bloody Mary Killer aka Undefeatable. And before the send-off, Trash Film Debauchery shows why they’re the queen of local schlock screenings with the terrible, terrible, terrible Lifetime original movie She’s Too Young, where Marcia Gay Harden finds out her daughter and other junior and high schoolers have all sexually contracted syphilis. 7 PM & 9 PM. $5 each. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org